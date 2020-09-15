[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4299

Milord - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwe3CzWZ4Bg

#4300

Not One Of Us - Peter Gabriel

coothead

#4301

Oh Carol - Neil Sedaka

#4302

Power To The People - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Epue9X8bpc

#4303

Questions for the Angels - Paul Simon

coothead

#4304

Roving Gambler · Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUXqGXQE2O4

#4305

Sweet Little Sixteen - Chuck Berry

coothead

#4306

Think Twice - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnVhjHbM1J0

#4307

Under African Skies - Paul Simon

coothead

#4308

Vollmilch - Die Ärzte

#4309

When We Were Young - Adele

coothead

#4310

Xingu - Noporn

#4311

You hold the key to my love in your hands - The Stranglers

#4312

Zither - Doves

#4313

#4315

All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-Im9CzRkIk

#4316

Because You Loved Me - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpl4if07ics

#4317

#4318

Coffee Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

#4319

Diamond Dogs - David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36lWAcY9IXE