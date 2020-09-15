Hurt So Bad – Little Anthony and The Imperials (1964)
Immortality - Céline Dion
Jane, Jane, Jane – The Kingston Trio (1962)
1 Like
Kooks - David Bowie
Milord - Edith Piaf
coothead
Power To The People - John Lennon
Roving Gambler · Jerry Reed
Sweet Little Sixteen - Chuck Berry
coothead
1 Like
Think Twice - Céline Dion
Under African Skies - Paul Simon
coothead
Vollmilch - Die Ärzte
coothead
Xingu - Noporn
Zither - Doves
@droopsnoot, if you don’t want Discourse to embed the YT link, just put a space before the link.
Cheers. I’m not sure whether I do or not - is it a Bad Thing generally? I notice some others do, and some don’t.