coothead
She Got The Goldmine - Jerry Reed
Then He Kissed Me - The Crystals
coothead
1 Like
Uska Dara - Eartha Kitt
1 Like
Whatever Lola Wants - Eartha Kitt
1 Like
coothead
You’ll Never Know - Eartha Kitt
coothead
A Taste of Honey - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkQ1eOcl5ug
Finally, the third A title by The Beatles!
Bring It On Home - Led Zeppelin
…and bed Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
coothead
1 Like
Chez Moi - Eartha Kitt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpev-kzuXOY
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
coothead
Eight more miles to Louisville - Sam Bush
Five O’Clock World – The Vogues (1966)
Good Friends And Neighbors - Jerry Reed
Hurt So Bad – Little Anthony and The Imperials (1964)
Immortality - Céline Dion
Jane, Jane, Jane – The Kingston Trio (1962)
1 Like
Kooks - David Bowie