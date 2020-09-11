Johnny was a good man - Bob Marley
coothead
Johnny was a good man - Bob Marley
coothead
Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi
coothead
Mack the Knife - Eartha Kitt
Nobody Can Save Me - Linkin Park
coothead
Oh, John! - Eartha Kitt
coothead
Qu’as Tu Fait John - Edith Piaf
coothead
She Got The Goldmine - Jerry Reed
Then He Kissed Me - The Crystals
coothead
Uska Dara - Eartha Kitt
Whatever Lola Wants - Eartha Kitt
coothead
You’ll Never Know - Eartha Kitt
coothead
A Taste of Honey - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkQ1eOcl5ug
Finally, the third A title by The Beatles!
Bring It On Home - Led Zeppelin
…and bed Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
coothead
Chez Moi - Eartha Kitt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpev-kzuXOY
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ