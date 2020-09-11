[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Johnny was a good man - Bob Marley

Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi

Look At Me Now - DJ Jessy

Mack the Knife - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlcqfSr9s5Y

Nobody Can Save Me - Linkin Park

Oh, John! - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvLP1kQNyRU

Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols

Qu’as Tu Fait John - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpPqRBIZ8q8

Rockstar - Post Malone

She Got The Goldmine - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV67FuREdSc

Then He Kissed Me - The Crystals

Uska Dara - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYQLB-fnZT8

Viva Viva Rock ‘N’ Roll - Chuck Berry

Whatever Lola Wants - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70aozLGOK3Q

Xanax - Jason Miyagi

You’ll Never Know - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dTrnQCCCto

Zero To Zero - Monotones

A Taste of Honey - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkQ1eOcl5ug

Finally, the third A title by The Beatles! :sweat_smile:

Bring It On Home - Led Zeppelin

…and bed Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Chez Moi - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpev-kzuXOY

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ