coothead
It’s All Coming Back to Me Now - Céline Dion
Johnny was a good man - Bob Marley
coothead
Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi
coothead
Mack the Knife - Eartha Kitt
Nobody Can Save Me - Linkin Park
coothead
Oh, John! - Eartha Kitt
coothead
Qu’as Tu Fait John - Edith Piaf
coothead
She Got The Goldmine - Jerry Reed
Then He Kissed Me - The Crystals
coothead
Uska Dara - Eartha Kitt
Whatever Lola Wants - Eartha Kitt
coothead
You’ll Never Know - Eartha Kitt
coothead
A Hard Day’s Night - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fG2evigIJIc