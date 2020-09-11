[GAME] Song titles A-Z

You Never Can Tell - Chuck Berry

coothead

Zitroneneis - Die Ärzte

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYcwZIBIP0A

Big Boss Man - The Animals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNcJFwHr9VM

I think it’s your turn to turn off the light. :sleeping:

Awful Dreams - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

Catfish Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

Desperado - Rihanna
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26eTqNgpUUw

Early In The Mornin’ Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins

coothead

Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz

Good Times – Willie Nelson (1969)

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/willienelson/goodtimes.html (lyrics)

Hymne à L’Amour - Celine Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifyz98_eWd4

It Keeps Rainin’ - Fats Domino

coothead

Je Sais Pas - Céline Dion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQb2V2nVbos

Kiss On The Lips - The Dualers

coothead

(The) Likes Of Me - Jerry Reed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J4g0Etu_NM

Mary’s Place - Bruce Springsteen

coothead

NILE - Beyoncé · Kendrick Lamar

(Now my browser need to sleep, it has to cool down and regain some memory)

One For The Highway - Fats Domino

coothead

Poison Ivy - The Coasters

Qi - Rene Hell

Right Here, Right Now - Fatboy Slim

coothead