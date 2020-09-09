Jerry’s Breakdown - Jerry Reed
Kana Uchema - Yvonne Chaka Chaka
coothead
(The) Likes Of Me - Jerry Reed
coothead
No Regrets - Edith Piaf
Outlaw Pete - Bruce Springsteen
coothead
1 Like
Pour qu’elle soit jolie, ma chanson - Edith Piaf
Quarter To Three - Chubby Checker
coothead
1 Like
Rainbow Ride- Jerry Reed
coothead
The Three Bells - Roy Orbison
Use Well The Days - Annie Lennox
coothead
Von hier an blind - Wir sind Helden
Xanax - Maria Taylor
1 Like
You Never Can Tell - Chuck Berry
coothead
1 Like
Zitroneneis - Die Ärzte
1 Like
Another 26 gone.
Are we the last two standing?
coothead
1 Like
Big Boss Man - The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNcJFwHr9VM
I think it’s your turn to turn off the light.
I was thinking the same.
You need to change Big BossMan to an “A” song, though.
coothead