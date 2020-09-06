[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#4114

Stuck On You - Elvis Presley

coothead

#4115

Treat Me Nice - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LE2jmW9XdY

#4116

Up & Down - Vengaboys

#4117

Vanishing - A Perfect Circle

#4118

Walk A Mile In My Shoes - Joe South

#4119

XDLSD Juna - Jedidi x Slim Mill

:x: :thinking:

#4120

You Said You Love Me - Fats Domino

#4121

Złoty - Closterkeller

#4122

Ain’t That A Shame - Fats Domino

#4123

Be Bop A Lula - Jerry Lee Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mbdEWCdnTc

#4124

Coquette - Fats Domino

#4125

Don’t Leave Me Now - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNxylCmkYhQ

#4126

Every Night (About This Time) - Fats Domino

#4127

For The Heart - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MHxCuPSuVw

#4128

Going To The River - Fats Domino

#4129

He Is My Everything - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkzksm5hCPM

#4130

I’m Ready - Fats Domino

#4131

Just Waitin’ - Hank Williams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1a7g6xDfXU

#4132

Keep What You Got - Howlin’ Wolf

#4133

Leave Me Alone With the Blues - Hank Williams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_ohUig9Etw