Baby Let’s Play House - Elvis Presley
Cigarettes And Coffee - Otis Redding
Dear John - Hank Williams
Fly Trouble - Hank Williams
Half As Much - Hank Williams
Jambalaya - Fats Domino
Love Letters - Elvis Presley
Man in the Mirror - Michael Jackson
No, No, Joe - Hank Williams
One For My Baby - Frank Sinatra
Please Don’t Let Me Love You - Hank Williams
Rip It Up - Elvis Presley
Treat Me Nice - Elvis Presley