[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#4022

Free Fallin - Stevie Nicks

coothead

#4023

Got My Mind Set on You - George Harrison

#4025

Hunt You Down - Ruby Friedman

coothead

#4026

It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night - Prince

#4027

Joshua Fought The Battle Of Jericho - Elvis Presley

coothead

1 Like
#4028

Know Your Enemy - Rage Against the Machine

#4029

Lost My Love - Peter Green

coothead

#4030

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy

#4031

Nobody - Martin Jensen, James Arthur

coothead

#4032

Once Upon a Dream - Lana Del Rey

#4033

Please Me - Cardi B & Bruno Mars

coothead

#4034

Quick Musical Doodles - Two Feet

#4035

Ready to Run - The Dixie Chicks

Notice the artiste’s recent name change. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#4036

Selfish Girl - Rihanna

#4037

There Must Be An Angel - Eurythmics

coothead

#4038

U.F.O. - Coldplay

#4039

Valley Of Tears - Fats Domino

coothead

#4040

(The) Winner Takes It All - Meryl Streep (for Pierce Brosnan)

#4041

Sneaky “The” in there. :biggrin:
Is that OK?

XYZ - Hardy Caprio

coothead

#4042

Yes Indeed - Drake & Lil Baby

See post #1690 and #1694. :stuck_out_tongue: