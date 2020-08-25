[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Wake Up Little Susie – Everly Brothers (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1fImXAeS-s

xiyonat - Ummon Guruhi

You Were On My Mind – We Five (1965)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-7QHWJOzbE

Zitty Titty - Simcoe Street Mob

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg – The Temptations (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s0TkufXA38

Black Betty - Ram Jam

Crimson and Clover – Tommy James & The Shondells (1968)
https://genius.com/Tommy-james-and-the-shondells-crimson-and-clover-lyrics

Dirty Old Town - The Pogues

Everybody – Tommy Roe (1963)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU5OD2xRgl8

Free my soul - Thaitanium

Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves – Cher (1971)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOSZwEwl_1Q

Hurts So Good - Astrid S

It Never Rains in Southern California – Albert Hammond (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmq4WIjQxp0

Jolene - Dolly Parton

Kiss And Run – Tommy Roe (1963)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1VUI1IEiO0

Long Gone Lonesome Blues - Hank Williams

Muleskinner Blues – Jimmie Rodgers (1930)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk8LcWuPUn8 (w/lyrics)

Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen - Mahalia Jackson

Old Dogs, Children & Watermelon Wine – Tom T. Hall (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV8YJ7OfOWU

Please Don’t Leave Me - Fats Domino

