Wake Up Little Susie – Everly Brothers (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1fImXAeS-s
Wake Up Little Susie – Everly Brothers (1957)
coothead
You Were On My Mind – We Five (1965)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-7QHWJOzbE
Zitty Titty - Simcoe Street Mob
coothead
Ain’t Too Proud To Beg – The Temptations (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s0TkufXA38
coothead
Crimson and Clover – Tommy James & The Shondells (1968)
https://genius.com/Tommy-james-and-the-shondells-crimson-and-clover-lyrics
coothead
Everybody – Tommy Roe (1963)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU5OD2xRgl8
coothead
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves – Cher (1971)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOSZwEwl_1Q
coothead
It Never Rains in Southern California – Albert Hammond (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmq4WIjQxp0
coothead
Kiss And Run – Tommy Roe (1963)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1VUI1IEiO0
Muleskinner Blues – Jimmie Rodgers (1930)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk8LcWuPUn8 (w/lyrics)
Old Dogs, Children & Watermelon Wine – Tom T. Hall (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV8YJ7OfOWU
Please Don’t Leave Me - Fats Domino
coothead