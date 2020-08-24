Goin’ Down Slow - Howlin’ Wolf
coothead
Goin’ Down Slow - Howlin’ Wolf
coothead
Hair - Lady Gaga
In The Summertime - Mungo Jerry
coothead
James Joint - Rihanna
Kiss My Country Ass - Blake Shelton
Note:-
The sentiments expressed in this song are most definitely not shared by me.
Unfortunately, song titles beginning with “K” are rather thin on the ground.
coothead
(The) Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Liked your excuse.
Mbube - Solomon Linda & The Evening
Well, the track was pretty disgusting.
coothead
Na Na Na - My Chemical Romance
Out Of Reach - The Bluesbreakers
coothead
Port of Call - Beirut
coothead
Rat Salad - Black Sabbath
Smokestack Lightnin’ - Howlin’ Wolf
coothead
Taking Over Me - Evanescence
coothead
Vince The Loveable Stoner - The Fratellis
coothead
Xmas Has Been X’ed - NOFX
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
Well done with another “X”.
I thought tha I might get the rest of the evening off:
coothead
Zusammen Verschwinden - Karpatenhund