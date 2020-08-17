Wowie Zowie - Frank Zappa
You Only Live Once - The Strokes
At The Hoedown - Tennessee Thompson
Baby Blue Eyes - Joan Armatrading
Climbing Up the Walls - Radiohead
Dead Man Walkin’ - Bruce Springsteen
Enhance my Nightmare - Sonic Syndicate
Ghetto Gospel - 2Pac
In the End - Linkin Park
Jailhouse Blues - Lightnin’ Hopkins
Kiss and Make Up - Dua Lipa
Forgotten your alphabet @coothead?
Lord Nelson - Strawhead
N next,
Sorry, but I often get my Mucking fords in a wuddle.
Nothing But You - Paul van Dyk
Oblivion - Grimes
