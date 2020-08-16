[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3724

The Soldier’s Sweetheart - Jimmie Rodgers

Quisquose - Cocteau Twins

#3725

U - Zug Izland

#3726

Valentine’s Day - Linkin Park

#3727

Will Watch the Bold Smuggler - Strawhead

#3728

Xylem Up - D Numbers

#3729

You’re Beautiful - James Blunt 

</offtopic> 

Sorry about forgetting that "Q" follows "P" previously !!!

</offtopic>

coothead

#3730

Zusammen - Die Fantastischen Vier

#3731

After you`ve gone - Louis Armstrong

coothead

#3732

Born This Way - Lady Gaga

#3734

Child Star - Joan Armatrading

coothead

#3735

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC

#3736

Everybody Hurts - REM

coothead

#3737

Freight Train - Elizabeth Cotten

#3738

Get It On - T. Rex

<offtopic>
   Hi there Erik_J, do you ever consider 
   letting us hear the results of your 
   remarkable  encyclopedic song 
   collection?
</offtopic>

coothead

#3739

Hot Shot - Ronnie Pearson

#3740

I Loved Another Woman - Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac

coothead

#3741

John Wayne - Lady Gaga

#3742

Knockers - The Darkness

coothead

#3743

Last Train - Strawhead

#3744

Move It - The Shadows

coothead