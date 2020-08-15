Frankie and Johnny - Jimmie Rodgers
1 Like
Gone, Gone, Gone - Bad Company
2 Likes
High Voltage - AC/DC
Jimmie’s Texas Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
1 Like
Keep On Smilin’ - Wet Willie
Lonely - Bobby McDowell
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
coothead
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Over The Hills and Far Away - Strawhead
Poison - Alice Cooper
coothead
1 Like
Saint’s Encouragement (The) - Strawhead
(I’m outta Q’s too @coothead)
1 Like
The Soldier’s Sweetheart - Jimmie Rodgers
Quisquose - Cocteau Twins
1 Like
U - Zug Izland
Valentine’s Day - Linkin Park
Will Watch the Bold Smuggler - Strawhead
Xylem Up - D Numbers
You’re Beautiful - James Blunt
</offtopic>
Sorry about forgetting that "Q" follows "P" previously !!!
</offtopic>
coothead
Zzyzx Rd. - Stone Sour