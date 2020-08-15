[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3704

X -kid - Green Day

(Dunno if it’s a duplicate!)

#3705

You Know I’m No Good - Amy Winehouse

#3706

<off-topic>

dupes-Gandalf

I made an appointment to see a neurologist next month because my memory seems to be getting too flaky. Should I make that appointment for two?

/ I try to be good but that was just too inviting. :tongue: /

</off-topic>

blackhole-Zz
Photographed by Hubble!
 

A Blossom Fell – Nat King Cole (1955)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9X9Cn136g0

#3707

Back in Black - AC/DC

#3708

Cap In Hand - The Proclaimers

#3709

Då Som Nu För Alltid - Kent

#3710

Ever Fallen In Love - Buzzcocks

#3711

Frankie and Johnny - Jimmie Rodgers

#3712

Gone, Gone, Gone - Bad Company

#3713

High Voltage - AC/DC

#3714

Ice - The Stranglers

#3715

Jimmie’s Texas Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

#3716

Keep On Smilin’ - Wet Willie

#3717

Lonely - Bobby McDowell

#3718

Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading

coothead

#3719

Natural - Imagine Dragons

#3720

Over The Hills and Far Away - Strawhead

#3721

Poison - Alice Cooper

#3722

Respect - Aretha Franklin

coothead

#3723

Saint’s Encouragement (The) - Strawhead

(I’m outta Q’s too @coothead)