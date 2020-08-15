Ulterior - Discordance Axis
Valley Of The Dolls (Theme From) - Dionne Warwick
What the Hell - Avril Lavigne
X -kid - Green Day
You Know I’m No Good - Amy Winehouse
I made an appointment to see a neurologist next month because my memory seems to be getting too flaky. Should I make that appointment for two?
A Blossom Fell – Nat King Cole (1955)
Back in Black - AC/DC
Cap In Hand - The Proclaimers
Då Som Nu För Alltid - Kent
Ever Fallen In Love - Buzzcocks
Frankie and Johnny - Jimmie Rodgers
Gone, Gone, Gone - Bad Company
High Voltage - AC/DC
Jimmie’s Texas Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
Keep On Smilin’ - Wet Willie
Lonely - Bobby McDowell
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
coothead
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Over The Hills and Far Away - Strawhead