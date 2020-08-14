<off-topic>

Gandalf: Gandalf: (Dunno if it’s a duplicate!)

I made an appointment to see a neurologist next month because my memory seems to be getting too flaky. Should I make that appointment for two?

/ I try to be good but that was just too inviting. /

</off-topic>



Photographed by Hubble!



A Blossom Fell – Nat King Cole (1955)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9X9Cn136g0