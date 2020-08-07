[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3681

At The End of the Day - The Barefoot Movement

#3682

Badlands - AC/DC

#3683

Captain Villeneuve’s Whimsical Tale - Strawhead

#3684

Darby’s Castle - Kris Kristofferson

#3685

Elusive Butterfly – Bob Lind (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_L4rkIibtE

#3686

From the Bottle to the Bottom - Kris Kristofferson

#3687

Greensleeves – Loreena McKennitt (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ8uo8RDmqI

(Traditional English folk song circa 1500s)

#3688

Happy Jack - The Who

#3689

I am… I said – Neil Diamond (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxDyXK93o6g

#3690

Josie - Kris Kristofferson

#3691

Killing Me Softly – Lori Lieberman (1972)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTyGLBANuOg (1973, on the Mike Douglas show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9iAbZU5ewo (2010 interview)

(I never heard this original version or knew of the original author of the song. Interesting history.)

#3692

Lonely Hearts Club - Marina & the Diamonds

#3693

Me and Bobby McGee – Janis Joplin (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ggFIeg5u1M (4:31)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHrSdSUB2L4 (3:59)

#3694

Niggas in Paris - Jay-Z & Kanye West

#3696

On Board the Victory - Strawhead

#3697

Power - Kanye West

#3698

Oh rats, Q again. I’m Q-less. No doubt @Erik_J can fill me in!

Rambling Soldier - Strawhead

#3699

Sundress - A$AP Rocky

Quintessence · Benjamin Clementine

#3700

I knew I could rely on you :slight_smile:

Trafalgar - Strawhead

(My last T from Strawhead :frowning: )

#3701

Ulterior - Discordance Axis

