[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#3673

Shoot to Thrill - AC/DC

#3674

Turn Around, Look At Me – The Vogues (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6jx74THhpk

#3675

Ulterior Motive - Pendulum

#3676

Voodoo Nights - Axel Rudi Pell

#3677

Whose Garden Was This? - Tom Paxton

#3678

Xleepy · Machine Girl

#3679

You’re My Everything – The Temptations (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp05C4q9SsE

#3680

Zgon - Myslovitz

#3681

At The End of the Day - The Barefoot Movement

#3682

Badlands - AC/DC

#3683

Captain Villeneuve’s Whimsical Tale - Strawhead

#3684

Darby’s Castle - Kris Kristofferson

#3685

Elusive Butterfly – Bob Lind (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_L4rkIibtE

#3686

From the Bottle to the Bottom - Kris Kristofferson

#3687

Greensleeves – Loreena McKennitt (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ8uo8RDmqI

(Traditional English folk song circa 1500s)

#3688

Happy Jack - The Who

#3689

I am… I said – Neil Diamond (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxDyXK93o6g

#3690

Josie - Kris Kristofferson

#3691

Killing Me Softly – Lori Lieberman (1972)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTyGLBANuOg (1973, on the Mike Douglas show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9iAbZU5ewo (2010 interview)

(I never heard this original version or knew of the original author of the song. Interesting history.)

#3692

Lonely Hearts Club - Marina & the Diamonds