[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Xmas Day - Sevendust

You Don’t Tell Me What To Do - Kris Kristofferson

Anna - Bad Company

Zambezi - 78RPM ! - Lou Busch and his Orchestra

Banks of the Nile - Strawhead

Call Your Girlfriend - Robyn

Down in the Sewer - The Stranglers

Eclipse - Pink Floyd

Fall of Babylon (The) - Strawhead

Gambling Bar Room Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

Handloom Weaver’s Lament (The) - Strawhead

I’m Lonely and Blue - Jimmie Rodgers

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters

Keine Lust - Rammstein

Labouring Man (The) - Strawhead

Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters

Nick and Froth - Strawhead

October - Broken Bells

Philadelphia Lass - Strawhead

Quinta-Feira - Charlie Brown Jr