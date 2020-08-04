Once More With Feeling - Kris Kristofferson
Purty Molly Bralaghan - Strawhead
Quis Mudar - Tim Bernardes
Raspberries, Strawberries – The Kingston Trio (1959)
Saint-Tropez - Post Malone
Twenty Years Ago – Kenny Rogers (1987)
Uncontrollable Urge - Devo
Voice Of The Voiceless – Rage Against the Machine (1999)
White America - Eminem
Xmas Day - Sevendust
You Don’t Tell Me What To Do - Kris Kristofferson
No Z
Anna - Bad Company
Banks of the Nile - Strawhead
Call Your Girlfriend - Robyn
Eclipse - Pink Floyd
Fall of Babylon (The) - Strawhead
Gambling Bar Room Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
Handloom Weaver’s Lament (The) - Strawhead
