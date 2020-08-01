[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Cap La Hogue - Strawhead

Darling Je Vous Aime Beaucoup – Anna Sosenlo (1935)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darling,_Je_Vous_Aime_Beaucoup (Wikipedia)

It was introduced in the film “Love and Hisses” by Hildegarde
(surely the film was about cats :joy_cat:…)

Enchanted - Taylor Swift

Forty-Five Years - Stan Rogers

Gimme Gimme - Bad Company

Hey You - Gordon Lightfoot

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) - AC/DC

John Ball - Three Acres and a Cow

Käfer - Die Ärzte

Lass that Loves a Sailor (The) - Strawhead

Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield

Nell Flaherty’s Drake - Strawhead

Once More With Feeling - Kris Kristofferson

Purty Molly Bralaghan - Strawhead

Quis Mudar - Tim Bernardes

Raspberries, Strawberries – The Kingston Trio (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wD3CqdKo35s

Saint-Tropez - Post Malone

Twenty Years Ago – Kenny Rogers (1987)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tBdnzPL__I

Uncontrollable Urge - Devo

Voice Of The Voiceless – Rage Against the Machine (1999)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4A0Qya23y0