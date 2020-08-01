What Do You Do for Money Honey - AC/DC
X
You Better Run – The Young Rascals (1966)
Zillion Dollar Sadist - Turbonegro
All Right Now - Bad Company
Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
Cap La Hogue - Strawhead
Darling Je Vous Aime Beaucoup – Anna Sosenlo (1935)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darling,_Je_Vous_Aime_Beaucoup (Wikipedia)
It was introduced in the film “Love and Hisses” by Hildegarde
(surely the film was about cats …)
Enchanted - Taylor Swift
Forty-Five Years - Stan Rogers
Gimme Gimme - Bad Company
Hey You - Gordon Lightfoot
If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) - AC/DC
John Ball - Three Acres and a Cow
Käfer - Die Ärzte
Lass that Loves a Sailor (The) - Strawhead
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield
Nell Flaherty’s Drake - Strawhead
Once More With Feeling - Kris Kristofferson
Purty Molly Bralaghan - Strawhead
Quis Mudar - Tim Bernardes