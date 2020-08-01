[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Quisiera Ser Alcohol - Jaguares

Royal Head is Severed (The) - Strawhead

Stiff Upper Lip - AC/DC

Threatened - The Stranglers

U Ain’t got a hold on me - AC/DC

V.E.N.O.M - Pulled Apart by Horses

What Do You Do for Money Honey - AC/DC

X   sdesole
 

You Better Run – The Young Rascals (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4Ap4-5C_vU

Zillion Dollar Sadist - Turbonegro

All Right Now - Bad Company

Badlands - Bruce Springsteen

Cap La Hogue - Strawhead

Darling Je Vous Aime Beaucoup – Anna Sosenlo (1935)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darling,_Je_Vous_Aime_Beaucoup (Wikipedia)

It was introduced in the film “Love and Hisses” by Hildegarde
(surely the film was about cats :joy_cat:…)

Enchanted - Taylor Swift

Forty-Five Years - Stan Rogers

Gimme Gimme - Bad Company

Hey You - Gordon Lightfoot

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) - AC/DC

John Ball - Three Acres and a Cow

Käfer - Die Ärzte