Jam - Willie Nelson
1 Like
K Hole - British Sea Power
Lonely Together - Avicii
Malt’s Come Down - Strawhead
2 Likes
One - U2
People – Barbra Streisand (1964)
1 Like
Quisiera Ser Alcohol - Jaguares
1 Like
Royal Head is Severed (The) - Strawhead
Stiff Upper Lip - AC/DC
U Ain’t got a hold on me - AC/DC
V.E.N.O.M - Pulled Apart by Horses
What Do You Do for Money Honey - AC/DC
2 Likes
X
You Better Run – The Young Rascals (1966)
1 Like
Zillion Dollar Sadist - Turbonegro
All Right Now - Bad Company
1 Like
Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
Cap La Hogue - Strawhead
Darling Je Vous Aime Beaucoup – Anna Sosenlo (1935)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darling,_Je_Vous_Aime_Beaucoup (Wikipedia)
It was introduced in the film “Love and Hisses” by Hildegarde
(surely the film was about cats …)