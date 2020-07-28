Patches – Clarence Carter (1970)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_LQ4_MhDu4
(“Patches”, (first recorded by ‘Chairmen of the Board’), was a UK number 2 and a U.S. number 4 in 1970, and was nominated for a Grammy in 1972.)
Quietus - Epica
Receiving of the Queen by the Citizens of Warwick (The) - Strawhead
Traces – Classics IV (1968)
Urgency - Lil Uzi Vert
Vertebrae By Vertebrae – Björk (2007)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YelGD7HAhOk
(very interesting/odd vid)
Whats It - Jimmie Rodgers
Your Little Secret – Melissa Etheridge (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_RV2oTT6IQ
(my little secret is that I’m waaay outa "X"s)
Xtalk - Hundred Waters
Zillionaire - Flo Rida
Anticipation – Carly Simon (1971)
Be Boppin Daddy - Les Cole
City of New Orleans – Arlo Guthrie (1972)
Desert Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
Eight Shillings a Week - The Ian Campbell Folk Group
F’inne Gael An Lae - The Dubliners
Good Old Days of Adam and Eve (The) - Strawhead
House of Cards - Radiohead
Jam - Willie Nelson