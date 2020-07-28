[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3594

Patches – Clarence Carter (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_LQ4_MhDu4
(“Patches”, (first recorded by ‘Chairmen of the Board’), was a UK number 2 and a U.S. number 4 in 1970, and was nominated for a Grammy in 1972.)

1 Like
#3595

Quietus - Epica

#3596

Receiving of the Queen by the Citizens of Warwick (The) - Strawhead

#3597

State of Independence - Jon & Vangelis

coothead

#3598

Traces – Classics IV (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvmnmwSzLtA

#3599

Urgency - Lil Uzi Vert

#3600

Vertebrae By Vertebrae – Björk (2007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YelGD7HAhOk
(very interesting/odd vid)

#3601

Whats It - Jimmie Rodgers

1 Like
#3602

Your Little Secret – Melissa Etheridge (1995)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_RV2oTT6IQ

(my little secret is that I’m waaay outa "X"s)

#3603

Xtalk - Hundred Waters

Zillionaire - Flo Rida

2 Likes
#3604

Anticipation – Carly Simon (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDJ_Mz8ftqI

#3605

Be Boppin Daddy - Les Cole

1 Like
#3606

City of New Orleans – Arlo Guthrie (1972)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF1lqEQFVUo

1 Like
#3607

Desert Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

#3608

Eight Shillings a Week - The Ian Campbell Folk Group

2 Likes
#3609

F’inne Gael An Lae - The Dubliners

1 Like
#3610

Good Old Days of Adam and Eve (The) - Strawhead

#3611

House of Cards - Radiohead

#3612

In the Shadows - The Stranglers

2 Likes
#3613

Jam - Willie Nelson