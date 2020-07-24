[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3565

Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan

#3566

Man on the Flying Trapeze (The) - George Leybourne

#3567

No Place for Me - Willie Nelson

#3568

Oh Boy! – Buddy Holly (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwHrx0r0t2s

#3569

Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag - Florrie Forde

#3570

Quale Insolita Fiamma · Maria Callas

#3571

Ramblin’ Rose – Nat King Cole (1962)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVPPe-xjVds (digital remaster)

#3572

Saturday Ball - Tennessee Thompson

#3573

Ta-ra-ra-boom-de-ay - Lottie Collins

#3574

Uncle Jimmy - Die Antwoord

:anguished:

#3575

Virus – Björk (2011)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg6yh5eBvCw
https://genius.com/Bjork-virus-lyrics

(This song seems to be different from #3164. Please let me know if I’m wrong.)

#3576

Waiting For A Train - Jimmie Rodgers

#3577

X Files Theme (full version)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAAlDoAtV7Y&app=desktop (music only)

(Not really a song. Feel free to “X” it out if desired.) :tongue:

#3578

You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift

#3579

All outta Zs

All Out of Love - Air Supply

#3580

Ben Dewberry’s Final Run - Jimmie Rodgers

Zenith - After Forever

Many more to Z. agree

#3581

Cavalilly Men (The) - Strawhead

#3582

Dead Loss Angeles - The Stranglers

#3583

Empty Chairs - Don McLean

#3584

Flodden Field - Strawhead