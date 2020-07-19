[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Portland - Drake

I’m “Q-less”… :slightly_frowning_face:

Russian Roulette – The Hollies (1976)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Roulette_(Hollies_album)

St. George’s Commendation to all Soldiers - Strawhead

Time of the Preacher - Willie Nelson

Unfair Weather Friend – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard (2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Biw2ElpjUaU
https://www.lyrics.com/lyric/31838735/Unfair+Weather+Friend

Vanity - Christina Aguilera

Wabash Cannonball – Johnny Cash and the Carter Family (Live in Prague 1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1GE7PR3sjc

Xtal - Stefanie Heinzmann

You were made for me - Freddie and the Dreamers

Zeit bleib stehen! - Dritte Wahl

Ask Me No More - Strawhead

Blue Yodel (T for Texas) - Jimmie Rodgers

Captain Stratton’s Fancy - Strawhead

Dear Old Sunny South By The Sea - Jimmie Rodgers

Everything is Beautiful – Ray Stevens (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlwfGh-SVXw

F*ck the British Army - The Dubliners

Georgia on My Mind - Strawhead

How to Disappear Completely - Radiohead

I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside - Mark Sheridan

Joshua - Dolly Parton