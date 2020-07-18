Jack’s Parade - Katzenjammer
Knights of Cydonia - Muse
Long Tall Mama Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
My Old Man (Said Follow the Van) - Marie Lloyd
No Place To Fly - Willie Nelson
Old Blue Lion (The) - Strawhead
Portland - Drake
Russian Roulette – The Hollies (1976)
St. George’s Commendation to all Soldiers - Strawhead
Time of the Preacher - Willie Nelson
Unfair Weather Friend – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard (2015)
Vanity - Christina Aguilera
Wabash Cannonball – Johnny Cash and the Carter Family (Live in Prague 1978)
Xtal - Stefanie Heinzmann
You were made for me - Freddie and the Dreamers
Zeit bleib stehen! - Dritte Wahl
Ask Me No More - Strawhead
Blue Yodel (T for Texas) - Jimmie Rodgers
Captain Stratton’s Fancy - Strawhead
Dear Old Sunny South By The Sea - Jimmie Rodgers