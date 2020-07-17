[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
Fall In Love With Him - Harry Chapin

Glasses Sparkle, or Drown it in a Bowl - Strawhead

Home Call - Jimmie Rodgers

I’ve only posted 1000 song titles, so far. :crazy_face:

<offtopic>

That 's 29.01073397% of all the posts,
up to and including your last post. :eek:

</offtopic>

coothead

<offtopic>

Yeh, I was a bit late to the party. :blush:

</offtopic>

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out – Cat Stevens (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDq36YD1ESM

Did You Know: Cat Stevens wrote all of the songs for the movie “Harold and Maude”.

Jack’s Parade - Katzenjammer

Knights of Cydonia - Muse

Long Tall Mama Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

My Old Man (Said Follow the Van) - Marie Lloyd

No Place To Fly - Willie Nelson

Old Blue Lion (The) - Strawhead

Portland - Drake

I’m “Q-less”… :slightly_frowning_face:

Russian Roulette – The Hollies (1976)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Roulette_(Hollies_album)

St. George’s Commendation to all Soldiers - Strawhead

Time of the Preacher - Willie Nelson

Unfair Weather Friend – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard (2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Biw2ElpjUaU
https://www.lyrics.com/lyric/31838735/Unfair+Weather+Friend

Vanity - Christina Aguilera

Wabash Cannonball – Johnny Cash and the Carter Family (Live in Prague 1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1GE7PR3sjc

Xtal - Stefanie Heinzmann