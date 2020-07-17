I’m outta Z’s
Admiral Benbow - Strawhead
I’m outta Z’s
Admiral Benbow - Strawhead
Bits And Pieces - Dave Clark Five
Control - Miami Lobster
Dead Ringer For Love - Meat Loaf
Everybody Does It In Hawaii - Jimmie Rodgers
Fall In Love With Him - Harry Chapin
Glasses Sparkle, or Drown it in a Bowl - Strawhead
Home Call - Jimmie Rodgers
I’ve only posted 1000 song titles, so far.
<offtopic>
That 's 29.01073397% of all the posts,
up to and including your last post.
</offtopic>
coothead
<offtopic>
Yeh, I was a bit late to the party.
</offtopic>
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out – Cat Stevens (1971)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDq36YD1ESM
Did You Know: Cat Stevens wrote all of the songs for the movie “Harold and Maude”.
Jack’s Parade - Katzenjammer
Knights of Cydonia - Muse
Long Tall Mama Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
My Old Man (Said Follow the Van) - Marie Lloyd
No Place To Fly - Willie Nelson
Old Blue Lion (The) - Strawhead
Portland - Drake
I’m “Q-less”…
Russian Roulette – The Hollies (1976)
“https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Roulette_(Hollies_album)”
St. George’s Commendation to all Soldiers - Strawhead