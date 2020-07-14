[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3523

Village Of St Bernadette (The) - Vera Lynn

(Today is Dame Vera Lynn’s funeral)

#3524

Why There’s a Tear in My Eye - Jimmie Rodgers

#3525

X’mas Time - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

#3526

Years Ago (His last recording) - Jimmie Rodgers

#3527

I’m outta Z’s

Admiral Benbow - Strawhead

#3528

Bits And Pieces - Dave Clark Five

#3529

Control - Miami Lobster

#3530

Dead Ringer For Love - Meat Loaf

#3531

Everybody Does It In Hawaii - Jimmie Rodgers

#3532

Fall In Love With Him - Harry Chapin

#3533

Glasses Sparkle, or Drown it in a Bowl - Strawhead

#3534

Home Call - Jimmie Rodgers

I’ve only posted 1000 song titles, so far. :crazy_face:

#3535

coothead

#3536

#3537

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out – Cat Stevens (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDq36YD1ESM

Did You Know: Cat Stevens wrote all of the songs for the movie “Harold and Maude”.

#3538

Jack’s Parade - Katzenjammer

#3539

Knights of Cydonia - Muse

#3540

Long Tall Mama Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

#3541

My Old Man (Said Follow the Van) - Marie Lloyd

#3542

No Place To Fly - Willie Nelson