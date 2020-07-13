Quale Insolita Fiamma - The Three Tenors
Running Scared – Roy Orbison (1961)
Some where down below the Dixon Line - Jimmie Rodgers
That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be – Carly Simon (1971)
Ugly Boy - Die Antwoord
Village Of St Bernadette (The) - Vera Lynn
(Today is Dame Vera Lynn’s funeral)
Why There’s a Tear in My Eye - Jimmie Rodgers
X’mas Time - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Years Ago (His last recording) - Jimmie Rodgers
I’m outta Z’s
Admiral Benbow - Strawhead
Bits And Pieces - Dave Clark Five
Control - Miami Lobster
Dead Ringer For Love - Meat Loaf
Everybody Does It In Hawaii - Jimmie Rodgers
Fall In Love With Him - Harry Chapin
Glasses Sparkle, or Drown it in a Bowl - Strawhead
Home Call - Jimmie Rodgers
I’ve only posted 1000 song titles, so far.
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out – Cat Stevens (1971)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDq36YD1ESM
Did You Know: Cat Stevens wrote all of the songs for the movie “Harold and Maude”.