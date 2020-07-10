Every Little Movement Has a Meaning of Its Own - Marie Lloyd
From Me to You – The Beatles (1963)
Goin Down Backing - Jimi Hendrix
Hold Your Hand Out, Naughty Boy - Florrie Forde
Ice Cream Cake - Red Velvet
Just As I am, Without One Plea – Tennessee Ernie Ford (1983) (hymn)
Kite - U2
Lament for the Men of Rannoch - Strawhead
Memphis Yodel - Jimmie Rodgers
Nothing Really Matters – Madonna (1998)
O Holy Night - Jimmie Rodgers
Pancho and Lefty – Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson (1983)
Quale Insolita Fiamma - The Three Tenors
Running Scared – Roy Orbison (1961)
Some where down below the Dixon Line - Jimmie Rodgers
That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be – Carly Simon (1971)
Ugly Boy - Die Antwoord
Village Of St Bernadette (The) - Vera Lynn
(Today is Dame Vera Lynn’s funeral)
Why There’s a Tear in My Eye - Jimmie Rodgers
X’mas Time - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones