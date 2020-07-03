[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#3468

Train Whistle Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

1 Like
#3469

Untrust Us - Crystal Castles

#3470

Validate Me - Peggy Sue

#3471

Where Did You Get That Hat? - J C Heffron

#3472

Xtraordinary - Marcus Miller

#3473

Your Heart Belongs To Me – The Supremes (1962)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXhawikxyD4

1 Like
#3474

Zyglrox - Periphery

#3475

Any Old Iron - Harry Champion

2 Likes
#3476

Bread Upon The Water - Dr. Hook

#3477

Close to You - Rihanna

#3478

Daddy Wouldn’t Buy Me a Bow Wow - Vesta Victoria

2 Likes
#3479

Electioneering - Radiohead

#3480

Feelin alright - Traffic

coothead

1 Like
#3481

Good-bye-ee! - Daisy Wood

3 Likes
#3482

Honeycomb - Jimmie Rodgers

1 Like
#3483

I Belong to Glasgow - Will Fyffe

2 Likes
#3484

Just Out Of Reach - Willie Nelson

1 Like
#3485

Knees of My Heart – Jimmy Buffett (1984)

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/jimmybuffett/kneesofmyheart.html (lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU4Gp3kkhnY (concert 2008)

#3486

Living Hell - Die Ärzte

#3487

Malagueña – Roy Clark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz2hXI7Ny9I   (playing a 12 string Ovation Adamas, ~1993)