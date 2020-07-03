Saucy Sailor Boy - Strawhead
Train Whistle Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
1 Like
Untrust Us - Crystal Castles
Validate Me - Peggy Sue
Where Did You Get That Hat? - J C Heffron
Xtraordinary - Marcus Miller
Your Heart Belongs To Me – The Supremes (1962)
1 Like
Zyglrox - Periphery
Any Old Iron - Harry Champion
2 Likes
Bread Upon The Water - Dr. Hook
Close to You - Rihanna
Daddy Wouldn’t Buy Me a Bow Wow - Vesta Victoria
2 Likes
Electioneering - Radiohead
coothead
1 Like
Good-bye-ee! - Daisy Wood
3 Likes
Honeycomb - Jimmie Rodgers
1 Like
I Belong to Glasgow - Will Fyffe
2 Likes
Just Out Of Reach - Willie Nelson
1 Like
Knees of My Heart – Jimmy Buffett (1984)
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/jimmybuffett/kneesofmyheart.html (lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU4Gp3kkhnY (concert 2008)
Living Hell - Die Ärzte