#3455

Goin home tomorrow - Jimi Hendrix

#3456

Hallelujah – Celtic Thunder, Pipers, & Celtic Angels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLJRvRzHQvI
(The scenes are of the Scottish Highlands and Must be viewed to appreciate, 09:58)
(dedicated to our dedicated Bear)

#3457

I’ve Got a Sweet Little Angel - Jimi Hendrix

#3458

John Hadland’s Advice - Strawhead

#3459

Kisses Sweeter Than Wine - Jimmie Rodgers

#3460

Lily of Laguna - Eugene Stratton

#3461

Moonlight and Roses - Jim Reeves

#3462

Never No Mo’ Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

#3463

Oh, It’s a Lovely War - Ella Shields

#3464

Pistol Packin’ Papa - Jimmie Rodgers

#3465

Queen’s Four Maries (The) - The Corries

#3466

Reels (Live) - The Dubliners

#3467

Saucy Sailor Boy - Strawhead

#3468

Train Whistle Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

#3469

Untrust Us - Crystal Castles

#3470

Validate Me - Peggy Sue

#3471

Where Did You Get That Hat? - J C Heffron

#3472

Xtraordinary - Marcus Miller

#3473

Your Heart Belongs To Me – The Supremes (1962)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXhawikxyD4

#3474

Zyglrox - Periphery