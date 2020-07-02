[GAME] Song titles A-Z

(me too. er… titles anyway. cat-sleep-128 )
 

Baby Don’t Go – Sonny and Cher (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZhevX_8rNU

Zoloft - Ween

:smile:

Closed On Sunday - Kanye West

Dangerous Age - Bad Company

Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant

Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABXtWqmArUU

Goin home tomorrow - Jimi Hendrix

Hallelujah – Celtic Thunder, Pipers, & Celtic Angels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLJRvRzHQvI
(The scenes are of the Scottish Highlands and Must be viewed to appreciate, 09:58)
(dedicated to our dedicated Bear)

I’ve Got a Sweet Little Angel - Jimi Hendrix

John Hadland’s Advice - Strawhead

Kisses Sweeter Than Wine - Jimmie Rodgers

Lily of Laguna - Eugene Stratton

Moonlight and Roses - Jim Reeves

Never No Mo’ Blues - Jimmie Rodgers

Oh, It’s a Lovely War - Ella Shields

Pistol Packin’ Papa - Jimmie Rodgers

Queen’s Four Maries (The) - The Corries

Reels (Live) - The Dubliners

Saucy Sailor Boy - Strawhead

Train Whistle Blues - Jimmie Rodgers