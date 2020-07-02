Yesterday When I Was Young – Roy Clark (1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEY4LxORCeo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og8dVo2WY1U (Glen Campbell w/lyrics)
I seem to be right outta Zs.
Against The Pain - Miami Lobster
(me too. er… titles anyway. )
Baby Don’t Go – Sonny and Cher (1965)
Zoloft - Ween
Closed On Sunday - Kanye West
Dangerous Age - Bad Company
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon (1975)
Goin home tomorrow - Jimi Hendrix
Hallelujah – Celtic Thunder, Pipers, & Celtic Angels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLJRvRzHQvI
(The scenes are of the Scottish Highlands and Must be viewed to appreciate, 09:58)
(dedicated to our dedicated Bear)
I’ve Got a Sweet Little Angel - Jimi Hendrix
John Hadland’s Advice - Strawhead
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine - Jimmie Rodgers
Lily of Laguna - Eugene Stratton
Moonlight and Roses - Jim Reeves
Never No Mo’ Blues - Jimmie Rodgers
Oh, It’s a Lovely War - Ella Shields
Pistol Packin’ Papa - Jimmie Rodgers
Queen’s Four Maries (The) - The Corries
Reels (Live) - The Dubliners