Maid of Dunsmoor - Strawhead
Nutbush City Limits – Ike & Tina Turner (1973)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALAWxatDoD0 (w/lyrics)
Oh-O I’m Falling In Love Again - Jimmie Rodgers
coothead
Quarter Past - The Fall of Troy
Ride of the Valkyries - Richard Wagner
Song For Myself - Harry Chapin
Tom Splice - Strawhead
Un-break my Heart - Toni Braxton
Vermilion - Slipknot
World Turned Upside Down (The) - Dick Gaughan
Xs on Your Eyes - Plus/Minus
Yesterday When I Was Young – Roy Clark (1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEY4LxORCeo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og8dVo2WY1U (Glen Campbell w/lyrics)
I seem to be right outta Zs.
Against The Pain - Miami Lobster
(me too. er… titles anyway. )
Baby Don’t Go – Sonny and Cher (1965)
Zoloft - Ween
Closed On Sunday - Kanye West
Dangerous Age - Bad Company
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon (1975)