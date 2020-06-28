[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3415

The Thing That Isn’t There - Tom Paxton

#3416

Ur So Gay - Katy Perry

#3418

Vicarious - Tool

#3419

Wedding Bell - Beach House

#3420

X-Ray Style - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

#3421

Young Dumb & Broke - Khalid

#3422

Skipping Z…

Abolished Faith - Miami Lobster

2 Likes
#3423

Be Boppin Daddy - Mack Banks

#3424

Ca’ the Yowes - Dougie MacLean

1 Like
#3425

Daydreaming - Radiohead

#3426

Erin Go Bragh - Dick Gaughan

1 Like
#3427

Friends Again – Janis Ian (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCw8yD_qEUk

1 Like
#3428

Guerrilla Radio - Rage Against the Machine

1 Like
#3429

Happens to the Heart – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AMMb9CiScI

Did You Know: Leonard Cohen’s 5 years experience as a Buddhist monk was the inspiration for this recording. Leonard Cohen passed away in November 2016 at the age of 82.

1 Like
#3430

Indifference - Miami Lobster

#3431

Just One of Those Things – written by Cole Porter (1935)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THRhL7pNvdA (Nat King Cole (1957))

#3432

Krebbel - Strawhead

#3433

Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again) – Kris Kristofferson (1971)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbhkqQTgnv4

#3434

Maid of Dunsmoor - Strawhead

#3435

Nutbush City Limits – Ike & Tina Turner (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALAWxatDoD0 (w/lyrics)