(The) Ballad Of Ronnie Drew - The Dubliners
Cindy’s Crying - Tom Paxton
Drink Down the Moon - Steeleye Span
Poor Cindy. I can’t like that!
2 Likes
Electric Body - A$AP Rocky
Fade Away - Bad Company
Georgia on My Mind - Willie Nelson
Hatemachine - Miami Lobster
I’ve Been Loving You Too Long - Jimi Hendrix
John Barleycorn - Strawhead
1 Like
Kind & Generous - Natalie Merchant
Laughing Gnome (The) - David Bowie
Marionette - Miami Lobster
Nothing But Time - Tom Paxton
O’er the Waves - Willie Nelson
Passing Time - Bad Company
Quills - The Roots
Ride My Bike - Tom Paxton
Since I’ve Been Loving You - Jimi Hendrix
The Thing That Isn’t There - Tom Paxton
Ur So Gay - Katy Perry