(The) Ballad Of Ronnie Drew - The Dubliners

Cindy’s Crying - Tom Paxton

Drink Down the Moon - Steeleye Span

Poor Cindy. I can’t like that! :rolleyes:

Electric Body - A$AP Rocky

Fade Away - Bad Company

Georgia on My Mind - Willie Nelson

Hatemachine - Miami Lobster

I’ve Been Loving You Too Long - Jimi Hendrix

John Barleycorn - Strawhead

Kind & Generous - Natalie Merchant

Laughing Gnome (The) - David Bowie

Marionette - Miami Lobster

Nothing But Time - Tom Paxton

O’er the Waves - Willie Nelson

Passing Time - Bad Company

Quills - The Roots

Ride My Bike - Tom Paxton

Since I’ve Been Loving You - Jimi Hendrix

The Thing That Isn’t There - Tom Paxton

Ur So Gay - Katy Perry