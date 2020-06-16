Two Sleepy People - Strawhead
Ursula - Miles Davis
Viva la Vida - Coldplay
“https://youtu.be/dvgZkm1xWPE”
Whiskey River - Willie Nelson
What is says on the tin - Katie Melua
“https://youtu.be/L4CdBKoZMpo”
Xylophone Track - The Magnetic Fields
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
I’m all outta Z’s
Ain’t It Good - Bad Company
(The) Ballad Of Ronnie Drew - The Dubliners
Cindy’s Crying - Tom Paxton
Drink Down the Moon - Steeleye Span
Poor Cindy. I can’t like that!
2 Likes
Electric Body - A$AP Rocky
Fade Away - Bad Company
Georgia on My Mind - Willie Nelson
Hatemachine - Miami Lobster
I’ve Been Loving You Too Long - Jimi Hendrix
John Barleycorn - Strawhead
1 Like
Kind & Generous - Natalie Merchant
Laughing Gnome (The) - David Bowie
Marionette - Miami Lobster