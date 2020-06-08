A Toye - Strawhead
Ballad of a Thin Man - Bob Dylan
Caroline - Harry Chapin
Dream Of Me - Willie Nelson
England’s Triumph or the Subject’s Joy - Strawhead
Feuer frei! - Rammstein
General Wolfe - Strawhead
Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
1 Like
Just the Way You Look Tonight - Ray Charles
coothead
Live and Let Die - Guns N’ Roses
…but it’s lost for words, until the very end.
coothead
Not Myself Tonight - Christina Aguilera
One Of These Days - Pink Floyd
Lyrics…
“One of these days im going to cut you into little pieces”
coothead
Planet Caravan - Black Sabbath
Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash
coothead
Things to Remember - Willie Nelson