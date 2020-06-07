KOD - J. Cole
Lullaby Of Birdland – Ella Fitzgerald (1955)
Mojo Man - Jimi Hendrix
Non Dimenticar – Nat King Cole (1958)
O Come, All Ye Faithful - Willie Nelson
Panhandle Wind - Tom Paxton
Qrow vs Winter - Jeff Williams
Rogues March (The) - Strawhead
Sequel - Harry Chapin
The Trooper - Iron Maiden
Valentine’s Day - David Bowie
Wheels of Steel - Saxon
Xol Rumi - Vinyl Williams
You’re The Only Reason - Bad Company
Zion Train - Bob Marley
A Toye - Strawhead
Ballad of a Thin Man - Bob Dylan
Caroline - Harry Chapin
Dream Of Me - Willie Nelson